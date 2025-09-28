HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » TVK moves HC seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths

TVK moves HC seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 28, 2025 15:13 IST

x

Actor-politician Vijay led TVK on Sunday made a mention before Justice M Dhandapani of the Madras High Court to order CBI or Special Investigation Team probe into the tragic death of 40 people during a stampede at a rally held by the party on September 27 in Karur.

IMAGE: The grieving relative of a stampede victim at a hospital in a hospital in Karur, Tamil Nadu, September 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

A group of advocates led by TVK's advocates' wing president S Arivazhagan went to the residence of Justice M Dhandapani on Greenways road here and made a mention.

 

In the alternative, they requested the court to initiate suo motu proceedings into the incident (death of 40 people due to stampede).

According to TVK party functionary Nirmal Kumar, the judge asked the advocates to file a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court and it will be taken up for hearing on Monday at 2.15 pm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

TN stampede: Enquiry commission to begin probe today
TN stampede: Enquiry commission to begin probe today
TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical
TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical
'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?
'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?
Has Karur Tragedy Halted Vijay's Political Rise?
Has Karur Tragedy Halted Vijay's Political Rise?
Vijay announces Rs 20L relief for kin of stampede victims
Vijay announces Rs 20L relief for kin of stampede victims

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 2

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

VIDEOS

Udhaynidhi Stalin arrives at Trichy to meet Karur stampede victims2:52

Udhaynidhi Stalin arrives at Trichy to meet Karur...

Moment When Vijay left Trichy after deadly stampede & reached his home in Chennai1:22

Moment When Vijay left Trichy after deadly stampede &...

'Only Hear Sanctimonious Lectures': Jaishankar Slams West at UNGA5:10

'Only Hear Sanctimonious Lectures': Jaishankar Slams West...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV