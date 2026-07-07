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TVK MLA claims DMK offered up to Rs 100 crore to defect, issued death threats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt July 07, 2026 12:36 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Srivaikuntam TVK MLA G Saravanan has made explosive allegations, claiming he was offered up to a staggering Rs 100 crore to defect to the DMK and faced severe death threats upon his refusal, raising serious concerns about political ethics in Tamil Nadu.

TVK G Saravanan

IMAGE: TVK MLA G Saravanan alleges he was offered up to Rs 100 crore to join the DMK. Photograph: @srivaikuntam_tvk__vg_saravanan/Instagram

Key Points

  • Saravanan claims he received death threats after refusing the defection offer.
  • The MLA asserts he has concrete evidence, including a Rs 30 crore bribe offer involving a Tirunelveli theatre owner.
  • He reported a deliberate attempt to crash a lorry into his vehicle as a form of intimidation.
  • Both DMK and TVK have accused each other of "horse-trading" their MLAs.

TVK MLA from Srivaikuntam constituency, G Saravanan, has alleged that he was offered massive financial inducements ranging from Rs 30 crore to Rs 100 crore to defect the ruling party and join the DMK, and that he was issued death threats if he refused to comply.

Addressing journalists at his party office, the legislator asserted that he has concrete evidence regarding these "horse-trading" attempts.

 

Allegations Of Bribe And Intimidation

"Several individuals have approached me directly offering immense sums of money. They said we will give you Rs 30 crore, Rs 50 crore, or even Rs 100 crore. Just join the DMK. When I refused, they resorted to harassment and open death threats, warning me that they would eliminate me if I did not comply," he claimed.

He further added that because he rose from a humble, grassroots background to become an MLA, these elements assumed he could be easily intimidated or bought.

Evidence And Counter-Allegations

The TVK legislator claimed that he is not making empty accusations and has solid proof to back his claims.

"I have clear evidence of the Rs 30 crore bribe offer. A theater owner from Tirunelveli is involved in this. Four supporters of a former minister have also spoken to me regarding this deal," Saravanan alleged without divulging details.

"They come right to the MLA office to threaten me, saying if you travel in a vehicle, we will ram a lorry into you. About 25 days ago, when I was traveling in my car, a lorry deliberately drove towards us as if to crash into my vehicle," he said.

The DMK and TVK have levelled "horse-trading" charges against each other, accusing the other of trying to poach its MLAs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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