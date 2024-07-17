News
Rediff.com  » News » Tuticorin cops fired at protesters at the behest of industrialist: HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 17, 2024 14:23 IST
The Madras high court has expressed displeasure over the manner in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted the probe into the 2018 Tuticorin police firing against anti-Sterlite protestors in which 13 persons were killed.

IMAGE: A general view shows Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Observing that the investigation was not done in a fair manner, the court further observed that 'we believe that the police firing was a predetermined act carried out at the behest of an industrialist'.

 

A division bench comprising Justices S S Sundar and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation recently while hearing a petition from Henri Tiphagne, a social activist.

The plea sought to reopen the probe closed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the incident.

The bench also directed the state Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to probe the assets of all the officers including Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who were posted in the southern district at the relevant point of time.

In May 2018, police opened fire at protestors in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district, after the anti-Sterlite agitation turned violent, leaving 13 persons dead.

The protestors were demanding for the closure of the copper smelter unit over pollution concerns.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
