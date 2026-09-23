Turkey's Erdogan again raises Kashmir issue at UNGA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again brought the contentious Kashmir issue to the forefront at the UN General Assembly, advocating for dialogue and drawing a strong reaction from India regarding its sovereignty.

IMAGE: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 22, 2026. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Turkish President Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue at the 81st UN General Assembly session.

Erdogan called for resolving the Kashmir dispute through dialogue under the UN Charter.

This is a repeated occurrence, as Erdogan has previously mentioned Kashmir at UNGA in 2020 and 2023.

India has consistently rejected Erdogan's comments, calling them "unacceptable" and urging Turkiye to respect national sovereignty.

Notably, Erdogan did not mention Jammu and Kashmir in his 2024 UNGA speech.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again raised the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions," Erdogan said in his address on Tuesday.

Erdogan's Recurring Stance On Kashmir

This is not the first time Erdogan has spoken about the Kashmir issue during his UNGA address. Last year in September, he had called for a resolution on the issue of Kashmir at UNGA.

In 2024, Erdogan, however, skipped mentioning Jammu and Kashmir in his speech at the UNGA.

In 2020, Erdogan, in his pre-recorded video statement to the General Debate, made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir.

India had at that time termed it as "completely unacceptable", saying Turkiye should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply.