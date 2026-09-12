Railway TTE Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Passenger On Nizamuddin Express

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly molesting a woman passenger on the Nizamuddin Express, highlighting concerns about passenger safety on Indian Railways.

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Key Points A 47-year-old TTE, Shiju, was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger on the Nizamuddin Express near Shoranur.

The incident occurred on Friday while the train was travelling between Thrissur and Vallathol Nagar.

The accused allegedly groped the woman, who was seated separately from her husband, while heavily intoxicated.

The woman immediately raised an alarm, leading to the TTE's custody by Railway Police when the train reached Shoranur.

A case has been registered against Shiju, who is attached to the Railways' Thiruvananthapuram division, and further investigation is underway.

A 47-year-old TTE was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger on a train near Shoranur here, police said on Saturday. The arrested man was identified as Shiju, a native of Kadakkal in Kollam and attached to the Railways' Thiruvananthapuram division.

Incident Details And Arrest

According to Railway Police officials, the incident occurred on the Nizamuddin Express while the train was travelling between Thrissur and Vallathol Nagar on Friday. The woman was travelling with her husband, but they were seated separately as their seats had been booked in different locations, officials said.

The accused allegedly sat next to the woman and groped her without her consent, police said. The woman immediately raised an alarm and alerted the Railway Police, following which the accused was taken into custody when the train reached Shoranur, police said.

Police said the accused was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. A case has been registered against Shiju, and further investigation is underway, police added.