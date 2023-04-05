News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Trump's next in-person hearing in hush money case on Dec 4

Trump's next in-person hearing in hush money case on Dec 4

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 05, 2023 17:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The next in-person hearing in a criminal case against former president Donald Trump in New York City has been set for December 4, roughly two months before the official start of the 2024 Republican presidential primary calendar.

IMAGE: Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks next to a crowd after delivering remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 4, 2023. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Trump, the first former US President to be criminally charged, has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges relating to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

 

At the December in-person court appearance, State Supreme Court Justice Juan M Merchan will decide on the expected motions to dismiss the case.

Following Trump's arraignment, prosecutors said they expect to produce the bulk of the discovery in the next 65 days, CNN reported.

Trump's team has until August 8 to file any motions and the prosecution will respond by September 19.

Judge Merchan said he will rule on the motions at the next in-person hearing on December 4.

Trump's attorney Jim Trusty said Tuesday he expects “robust” motions to challenge the case and hopes they can succeed in stopping the case.

If not, Trusty said he expects Trump's attorneys will “figure out if there's a way to try to push this earlier” than the December 4 hearing.

Trump, 76, has already announced that he will seek the Republican Party's nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

The Iowa Republican caucuses will be held on February 5, 2024, marking the start of the party's primary season.

That underscores how Trump's legal troubles could shadow him into the period when voters are picking a candidate to nominate for president, The Hill newspaper reported.

The New Hampshire primary, the first one on the Republican calendar, is scheduled for February 13.

Trump is expected to use the charges against him to try and rally support among Republican voters, arguing he is a victim of a politically motivated prosecution.

A Saint Anselm College poll released Tuesday showed Trump with 42 per cent support among likely Republican primary voters, well ahead of Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, who garnered 29 per cent support, the newspaper said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The scandal that led to Donald Trump's indictment
The scandal that led to Donald Trump's indictment
Don't want to spill my...: Porn star on Trump indictment
Don't want to spill my...: Porn star on Trump indictment
US becoming Marxist 3rd world country: Trump
US becoming Marxist 3rd world country: Trump
Happy Birthday Nattu!
Happy Birthday Nattu!
K'taka poll: Actor Kichcha Sudeep backs 'Bommai mama'
K'taka poll: Actor Kichcha Sudeep backs 'Bommai mama'
The FABULOUS Life of Rashmika Mandanna
The FABULOUS Life of Rashmika Mandanna
Orleans badminton: Sameer ousted; Manjunath advances
Orleans badminton: Sameer ousted; Manjunath advances
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Donald Trump spoke just 6 times during court hearing

Donald Trump spoke just 6 times during court hearing

US is going to hell: Trump after arraignment

US is going to hell: Trump after arraignment

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances