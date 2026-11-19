Donald Trump had a busy Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, China.
Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks before holding a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The meetings brought together three of the world's most influential leaders amid shifting geopolitical equations and global tensions.
Trump And Xi Meet In Shenzhen
IMAGE: Xi Jinping with Donald Trump, November 19, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters
Key Points
- The Trump-Xi meeting took place at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen.
- Trump and Putin met alongside senior officials from both countries, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Photograph: Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Leaders Pose For Official Photographs
Photograph: Andres Martinez Casares/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Doug Mills/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Doug Mills/Pool/Reuters
Trump Meets Putin
IMAGE: Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump, here and below. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Putin shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Trump and Rubio at the meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Foreign Policy Adviser Yuri Ushakov. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Putin, Lavrov, Siluanov, Ushakov and Special Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev at the meeting. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff