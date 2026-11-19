Donald Trump had a busy Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, China.

Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks before holding a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meetings brought together three of the world's most influential leaders amid shifting geopolitical equations and global tensions.

Trump And Xi Meet In Shenzhen

IMAGE: Xi Jinping with Donald Trump, November 19, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters

Key Points The Trump-Xi meeting took place at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen.

Trump and Putin met alongside senior officials from both countries, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Leaders Pose For Official Photographs

Photograph: Andres Martinez Casares/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Doug Mills/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Doug Mills/Pool/Reuters

Trump Meets Putin

IMAGE: Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump, here and below. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Rubio at the meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Foreign Policy Adviser Yuri Ushakov. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin, Lavrov, Siluanov, Ushakov and Special Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev at the meeting. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff