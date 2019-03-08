Trump's ex-campaign chief Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

March 08, 2019 08:07 IST

United States President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort was awarded 47 months in prison on Thursday.

IMAGE: Paul Manafort's sentencing of 47 months in prison is the longest given yet to any defendant in the Mueller probe. Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

He was convicted on charges of stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort, who is 69, was earlier looking at a minimum of 25 years in prison, a sentence that could have essentially kept him in jail for the rest of his life, reported CNN.

However, even at just under four years, Manafort's sentence is the longest given yet to any defendant in the Mueller probe.

Last year, he was convicted on charges of tax fraud, bank fraud and failure to report foreign bank accounts last year.

Manafort also failed to pay taxes on millions of dollars in income he earned from Ukrainian political consulting.