US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The meeting lasted 81 minutes and all three leaders expressed satisfaction with the meeting.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the meeting. Photograph:Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump, Xi and Putin arrive at the Kylin Villa for their meeting. Photograph: Win McNamee/Pool/Reuters

Trump and Putin were seated across each other with Xi in the middle. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Reuters

It was Putin's idea to convene such a meeting to discuss a solution to the war in Ukraine.

Trump agreed, with a different agenda -- to discuss a new nuclear arms treaty.

Xi was hesitant about limiting China's atomic arsenal whose width does not match America's or Russia's nuclear arsenals, but agreed to the meeting days before the APEC summit. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Xi has wanted to bail his buddy Putin out of the mess he has created for Russia in Ukraine, but it is not known if Ukraine was discussed at the summit.

Even if it was, would Kyiv and Europe agree to any solution that did not include discussions with Ukraine? Photograph: Andres Martinez Casares/Pool/Reuters

Putin, reporters said, was in a 'very good mood' when he emerged from the meeting. The usually dour Russian leader even had a smile for the media, but no comments of course. Photograph: Andres Martinez Casares/Pool/Reuters

The White House described the meeting as 'a historic first on the world stage.' Photograph: Andres Martinez Casares/Pool/Reuters

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the significance of the 'peace summit' will be 'written into history.' Photograph: Doug Mills/Pool/Reuters

'They reached an important consensus and issued a peace declaration. They sent a positive signal to the world. The impact is far-reaching,' Wang Yi declared. Photograph: Win McNamee/Pool/Reuters

The statement issued after the meeting, said Putin, Trump and Xi had agreed to hold discussions about reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation. 'A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,' it said. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool/Reuters

Xinhua, China's government news agency, said Xi told Trump and Putin that nuclear weapons were a 'Sword of Damocles hanging over humanity'. China, Xi said, wanted nuclear weapons to 'be completely prohibited and thoroughly destroyed'. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool/Reuters

In his opening statement, Trump said the leaders were 'uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on earth'. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters

'Trump's appeal to Xi and Putin for nuclear arms reduction talks almost certainly fell on deaf ears,' Dennis Wilder, a China expert who once worked with the CIA, told the Financial Times.

'Beijing's clear goal is to achieve parity in deployed nuclear warheads with Washington and Moscow before joining any nuclear force reduction talks.' Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters



'Putin thought for a moment, then nodded in response.'

Yalta refers to the Winston Churchill-Franklin Delano Roosevelt-Josef Stalin meeting in Yalta in February 1945, more about which you can read Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/Reuters 'As journalists were being ushered out of the room where Xi met Trump and Putin,' the Financial Times reported, 'a Russian reporter shouted: "Vladimir Vladimirovich, does it look like Yalta 2.0?"''Putin thought for a moment, then nodded in response.'Yalta refers to the Winston Churchill-Franklin Delano Roosevelt-Josef Stalin meeting in Yalta in February 1945, more about which you can read here (external link).

Interestingly, the joint statement declared that the International Criminal Court must not 'abuse' its authority, which the Russian side must have wanted included in the communique since Putin has been declared a war criminal by the ICC for the Ukraine war, which is why he only travels to countries which he is certain will not extradite him to The Hague. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff