Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: What Do These Pix Tell You?

United States President Donald John Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for lunch at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. This was their first one-on-one meeting after their disastrous encounter at the White House in March.

Trump and Zelenskyy did meet after the American leader's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, but the Ukrainian president was then accompanied by leaders of several European nations.

IMAGE: Zelenskyy and Trump react at the end of the press conference. All photographs: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Zelenskyy hold a press conference after their meeting.

IMAGE: Trump and Zelenskyy shake hands during a press conference after their lunch meeting at Mar-a-Lago, December 28, 2025.

IMAGE: Zelenskyy listens to Trump during the press conference.

IMAGE: Zelenskyy greets Trump as he arrives for meetings at Mar-a-Lago.

IMAGE: Donald does likewise, a far cry from the way he behaved when Volodymyr at the White House in March.

IMAGE: Trump speaks alongside Zelenskyy.

IMAGE: Trump with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles, AT a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation at Mar-a-Lago.

Video: Trump hosts a meal for Zelenskyy

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff