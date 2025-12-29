HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: What Do These Pix Tell You?

Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: What Do These Pix Tell You?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 29, 2025 20:21 IST

x

United States President Donald John Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for lunch at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. This was their first one-on-one meeting after their disastrous encounter at the White House in March.

Trump and Zelenskyy did meet after the American leader's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, but the Ukrainian president was then accompanied by leaders of several European nations.

Trump meets Zelenskiy in Florida

IMAGE: Zelenskyy and Trump react at the end of the press conference. All photographs: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Trump meets Zelenskiy in Florida

IMAGE: Trump and Zelenskyy hold a press conference after their meeting.

 

Trump meets Zelenskiy in Florida

IMAGE: Trump and Zelenskyy shake hands during a press conference after their lunch meeting at Mar-a-Lago, December 28, 2025.

 

Trump meets Zelenskiy in Florida

IMAGE: Zelenskyy listens to Trump during the press conference.

 

Trump meets Zelenskiy in Florida

IMAGE: Zelenskyy greets Trump as he arrives for meetings at Mar-a-Lago.

 

Trump meets Zelenskiy in Florida

IMAGE: Donald does likewise, a far cry from the way he behaved when Volodymyr at the White House in March.

 

Trump meets Zelenskiy in Florida

IMAGE: Trump speaks alongside Zelenskyy.

 

Trump meets Zelenskiy in Florida

IMAGE: Trump with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles, AT a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation at Mar-a-Lago.

 

Video: Trump hosts a meal for Zelenskyy

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump
Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump
SEE: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office
SEE: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office
Zelenskyy meets Trump at White House after Alaska summit
Zelenskyy meets Trump at White House after Alaska summit
The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India
The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India
Don't Expect A Reprieve From Trump!
Don't Expect A Reprieve From Trump!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Palak Muchhal spotted at Mumbai airport0:48

Palak Muchhal spotted at Mumbai airport

Jairam Ramesh welcome SC's decision on Aravalli issue1:14

Jairam Ramesh welcome SC's decision on Aravalli issue

Manali turns festive with heavy tourist footfall before New Year1:07

Manali turns festive with heavy tourist footfall before...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO