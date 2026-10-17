Trump waives sanctions on Russian oil, relief for India

US President Donald Trump has issued a significant waiver from sanctions under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, a move with potential implications for global oil markets and India's energy security.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks as he attends a MAGA Inc. dinner at Mar-a-Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida, on October 16, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump issued a waiver from sanctions under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on Friday night.

The waiver is based on a certification to Congress that it is in the US national interest.

The Graham Act, passed on September 16, allowed for tariffs up to 100 per cent on major importers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

The waiver follows a recent deal between the US and Russia for diesel supply to global markets.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised India's concerns about the Graham Act last month, highlighting India's reliance on Russian crude due to Middle East oil supply issues.

United States President Donald Trump has issued a waiver from sanctions, restrictions and duties under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing national interest.

In an executive order on Friday night, Trump said that it is in the US 'national interests' to withhold some of the sanctions.

"I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act," Trump said.

Trump said he had submitted to Congress a certification that issuing such a waiver at this time is in the national interest of the United States.

Understanding The Graham Act

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act empowered Trump to impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow and slap steep tariffs against the world's largest purchasers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

The Graham Act, as it is now called, was passed by the US Congress on September 16 and signed into law by Trump two days later.

The law authorised Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent within 30 days of its enactment on all goods brought into the US from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas.

The law also has a provision in Section 115 that allows the President to grant waiver from the application of sanctions, restrictions and duties if such a step is in the national interest of the US.

"Pursuant to section 115(a) of the Graham Act, I hereby waive the application of any duties provided for in sections 112 and 113 of the Graham Act or this order," Trump said.

Section 113 of the Graham Act deals with imposition of tariffs upto 100 per cent on countries that purchase Russian origin crude oil or natural gas or facilitate sanctions evasion.

Waiver's Immediate Impact

The waiver from application of the act comes days after President Trump struck a deal with Russia for supply of diesel to the US and global markets.

It also comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India.

India's Concerns Over Sanctions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised concerns about the Graham Act during a meeting with Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month.

Jaishankar is understood to have conveyed to Rubio that oil refineries in India were configured largely for handling medium sour crude, which is supplied by Middle East countries and Russia.

He also told Rubio that Venezuela supplies heavier grade crude and the US has light grade crude which would require blending before being used by refineries in India.

With oil supplies from Middle East countries hit due to the Iran war, India has to depend on Russian crude to keep its economy running.