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Home  » News » Trump vows 'very hard' attacks on Iran, cites helicopter downing

Trump vows 'very hard' attacks on Iran, cites helicopter downing

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 00:44 IST

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United States President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran, threatening 'very hard' attacks and citing Tehran's delays in signing a negotiated deal, alongside the downing of a US Apache helicopter, as grounds for renewed military action.

Donald Trump vows very hard attack on Iran

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump addresses media at the Oval Office on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • US President Donald Trump announced the US would resume 'very hard' attacks on Iran due to delays in concluding a deal.
  • Trump cited the downing of a US Apache helicopter by Iran as justification for renewed military action.
  • The US President claimed a deal with Iran was 'fully negotiated' and only awaited Tehran's signature.
  • Russia has expressed deep concern over the escalating US-Iran confrontation and urged both parties to exercise restraint and return to diplomacy.
 

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the United States would resume attacks on Iran, as he voiced frustration over Tehran's delays in concluding the deal with Washington, DC.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard."

Trump's Justification for Renewed Attacks

Trump suggested that Iran's downing of a US Apache helicopter provided grounds for renewed military action.

"Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that," he told reporters.

Trump said the US had already launched strikes and would continue military operations against Iran.

"We hit them hard yesterday. We're going to hit them again hard today, in case you miss it, in case you don't turn on your television set, and we'll see what happens with the deal," he said.

The 'Fully Negotiated' Deal

At the same time, Trump insisted that a deal with Iran had already been negotiated and only awaited Tehran's approval.

"All they have to do is they have to start signing a paper. It's fully negotiated," he said.

"We have a fully negotiated -- but they're tapping and tapping, and they say, 'All right, let's give them a couple of more days.' They're tapping because it's a meaningful paper," he added.

Trump also stressed that negotiations had been ongoing for months.

"I've been working with Iran for a number of months," he said. He added, "They should sign the deal. It's a good deal."

International Calls for Restraint

As tensions escalated in the day between Iran and the US, Russia called for restraint and a return to diplomacy.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow was concerned by the latest developments.

"We are deeply concerned by the new spiral of US-Iran armed confrontation," Zakharova said in a post by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We urge the parties to exercise restraint & immediately halt military attacks," she said.

Zakharova added, "Russia stands ready to help find & implement mutually acceptable negotiated solutions."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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