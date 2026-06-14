President Trump and his family members will cheer the fighters from the ringside along with Hollywood stars and special invitees.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The White House on Sunday is witnessing a "fight night" in an octagon-shaped cage as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters slug it out in the marquee event on the South Lawn on a day President Donald Trump turned 80.

Key Points Rows of bleachers have been built around the Octagon, which sat beneath a massive support structure known as "The Claw", for the president's special guests and members of the military.

Polish media reported that Poland's President Karol Nawrocki, who is visiting the US, will attend the event as a spectator.

The cage fight has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, who describe it as a garish spectacle at a time when the US is engaged in a war with Iran that has led to high cost of living for ordinary Americans.

The fight night will feature seven bouts with UFC fighters in the Octagon, the cage set up for the event, with over 4,000 "special invitee" spectators cheering at the South Lawns arena and another estimated 75,000 audience gathering on the Ellipse -- a 52-acre park south of the White House -- where giant screens will carry the proceedings live.

President Trump and his family members will cheer the fighters from the ringside along with Hollywood stars and special invitees.

Rows of bleachers have been built around the Octagon, which sat beneath a massive support structure known as "The Claw", for the president's special guests and members of the military.

Polish media reported that Poland's President Karol Nawrocki, who is visiting the US, will attend the event as a spectator.

The cage fight has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, who describe it as a garish spectacle at a time when the US is engaged in a war with Iran that has led to high cost of living for ordinary Americans.

"A UFC cage. A Tesla showroom. A gold-encrusted ballroom. Trump has been busy turning the White House front lawn into his billionaire playground. What has he done for American families," said Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

The supporters of the UFC event point out that the White House, often called the People's House, has hosted boxing and wrestling matches earlier.

"As the White House hosts a UFC event on June 14, we're reminded that Theodore Roosevelt brought his own fighting spirit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Theodore Roosevelt often boxed and wrestled inside the White House, once suffering a permanent eye injury during a sparring match," Doug Burgum, US Interior Secretary, said in a post on X.

The White House event is expected to cost around USD 60 million, a tab picked up entirely by the UFC. The broader argument is that UFC is a sport enjoyed by millions, and the sheer spectacle of the event is fun and reflective of the American spirit.

The US Department of State has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UFC to use the mixed martial arts cagefights as a tool of sports diplomacy.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the UFC as the United Nations of fighting, given the number of nationalities represented by the fighters and the different countries that host the championships.

The winners of the bouts will be awarded USA-themed UFC Belts to mark the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

Before politics, Trump hosted major boxing events at his casinos, often appearing ringside for heavyweight stars like Mike Tyson.

He has been a regular at UFC bouts, the latest included an appearance in Miami on April 11, the day Vice President J D Vance was holding direct talks with the Iranian leadership in Pakistan.