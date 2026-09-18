Trump to sign Russia sanctions bill; India-US ties, energy market on edge

Discover how President Donald Trump's impending signature on the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act could significantly impact global energy markets and US-India relations through new tariffs on Russian oil and gas buyers.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in support of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley, at Gastonia Municipal Airport in Gastonia, North Carolina, US, September 16, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points President Trump plans to enact the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act.

The Act imposes sanctions on Russia's energy sector and leadership.

It authorises tariffs up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

India has warned of potential implications for its relationship with the US.

The move could also affect the stability of the global energy market.

President Donald Trump plans to sign the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, a White House official said on Thursday, a day after the US House of Representatives approved the bill that also seeks to impose steep tariffs on Moscow's top energy buyers.

"The President plans to sign the bill," a White House official told PTI when asked about the presidential signing of the Act into law.

Understanding The Sanctioning Russia And Iran Act

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which seeks to impose sanctions on Russia's leadership and energy sector -- as well as on collaborators in Moscow's defence industry and its so-called shadow fleet.

The Act also authorises President Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

India has warned that the move carries potential implications for ties between New Delhi and Washington as well as for the global energy market.