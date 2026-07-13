Trump to reinstate Hormuz blockade, announces 20% toll on ships

Donald Trump has declared the 'reinstatement' of an 'Iranian Blockade' in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, proposing a 20 per cent levy on cargo for US-provided security, a move that has drawn immediate and strong condemnation from Iran.

IMAGE: Donald Trump asserted that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open for all other international maritime traffic. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump announced the 'reinstatement' of an 'Iranian Blockade' in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting only Iranian ships or their customers.

The US, under Trump's proposal, would act as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT' and charge a 20 per cent levy on all transiting cargo for security services.

Iran has sternly warned against any US interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, vowing strong retaliation against unauthorised US military actions.

Iran's military spokesperson stated that any logistical support from Gulf nations to the US in this context would be considered 'an act of war' against Iran.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US is "reinstating" the Iranian blockade and said that it will charge "20 per cent" to provide security to the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump assured that the international maritime traffic through the critical shipping lane would not be closed to the rest of the world despite escalating regional tensions.

Trump's 'Iranian Blockade' Proposal

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran," Trump said. "We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait," he wrote.

Trump claimed that a 20 per cent levy on transiting cargo is a necessary measure to cover the operational expenses of securing the volatile shipping lane.

"The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World," he added.

The President added that the deployment and institutionalisation of this protection-and-reimbursement model would be enacted without delay, concluding that "the process and formation will begin immediately."

Iran's Strong Warning and Retaliation Threat

On the other hand, Iran issued a stern warning against the US, reaffirming its authority over the Strait of Hormuz, dismissing Washington's intervention in its management.

According to Press TV, the spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari, affirmed that Iran will not, "under any circumstances, allow the US to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz."

He further vowed strong retaliation against any US military for the passage of the commercial vessels and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, "outside Iran's designated shipping route and without authorization from Iran's armed forces."

The Spokesperson called the IRGC's recent actions "evidence" of Iran's stance.

"Iran's Armed Forces will respond forcefully to any disruption to the passage of commercial vessels and oil tankers by the invading US military outside Iran's designated shipping route and without authorization from Iran's armed forces. The recent actions of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are evidence of this," he stated according to Press TV.

The spokesperson also issued a warning to the Gulf nations, stating that any logistical support to the US will be considered as "an act of war against Iran."

"Regional leaders are warned that any cooperation with the US or logistical support for its invading military will be regarded as an act of war against Iran's sovereignty and national security," he said.

He added that "Should the conflict expand, the flames of war will engulf all countries in the region."

The spokesperson further accused the US of escalating the conflict, Press TV reported.

"The US and the countries cooperating with its military bear full responsibility for all insecurity and the escalation of the conflict in the region," he said.