Trump to put his pic in limited edition American passports

Commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence, the US State Department is releasing a limited-edition passport featuring images of President Donald Trump and the Founding Fathers.

IMAGE: The special passports will be available only to those who show up in person at the Washington Passport Agency and not anywhere else across the country. Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

Key Points The US State Department will release a limited-edition US passport featuring Donald Trump to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The special passports will only be available in person at the Washington Passport Agency.

One page features Trump's image, the Declaration of Independence, and his signature.

The passports are part of the Trump administration's 'America250' celebration.

The Department of Treasury has proposed a one dollar coin featuring Trump's image.

The State Department is all set to unveil a limited-edition US passport with pictures of President Donald Trump and the Founding Fathers to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence in July.

The special passports will be available only to those who show up in person at the Washington Passport Agency and not anywhere else across the country.

Trump's Image on the New US Passport

The Department of State shared images of the limited edition passports on its social media accounts.

One page of the passport carries Trump's image surrounded by the text of the Declaration of Independence and the American flag along with the president's signature in gold.

Another page features the famous painting of the founding fathers at the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

America250 Celebration Details

The passports, which are set to be released this summer, are part of the Trump administration's broader "America250" celebration, which also includes a Grand Prix race on the National Mall in August and a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn in June.

"As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, @StateDept is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US Passports to commemorate this historic occasion," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a post on X.

A State Department official told Fox News Digital that the new designs will be available for "any American citizen" who applies for a passport when the rollout happens and will continue for as long as there is availability.

"These passports will feature customised artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the US Passport the most secure documents in the world," Pigott said in a statement.

Proposed Trump Coin

In October, the Department of Treasury proposed minting a one dollar coin featuring Trump's image on it, to mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

According to draft images confirmed as real by US Treasurer Brandon Beach, one side of the coin would feature Trump's profile, along with the words "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "1776-2026."

The other side of the coin would feature Trump standing with a clenched right fist in front of an American flag and the words "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT" - a reference to his chant after the 2024 assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.