Trump Takes Centre Stage In Israel's Knesset

On Monday, October 13, 2025, US President Donald J Trump delivered remarks to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened his address to the Knesset in Hebrew by personally thanking Trump and expressing excitement about the return of the final hostages imprisoned by Hamas since October 7, 2023.

IMAGE: Trump with Amir Ohana, speaker of the Knesset, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Knesset as Trump looks on. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump speaks with Netanyahu at the Knesset. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

s

IMAGE: Ivanka Trump, Trump's elder daughter, and Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, at the Knesset. Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is introduced before Trump speaks to the Knesset. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

s

IMAGE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Knesset. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, and Ivanka Trump acknowledge applause at the Knesset. Photograph: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump speaks to the Knesset. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

s

IMAGE: Families of hostages are recognized before Trump speaks to the Knesset. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump signs the guest book during his visit to the Knesset. as Netanyahu, his wife Sara Netanyahu and others look on. Photograph: @WhiteHouse X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Trump meets Netanyahu at the Knesset. Photograph: @netanyahu X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Trump and Netanyahu at the Knesset. Photograph: @netanyahu X/ANI Photo

Trump's speech at Knesset was briefly interrupted by lawmakers who were expelled from the plenum after shouting slogans during Trump's remarks.

The protest against Trump's speech came as the president was marking the return to Israel of the last living hostages held by Hamas since they were kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack by Hamas.

IMAGE: Security officials remove a Knesset member who interrupted Trump's speech to the Knesset, here and below. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

He holds up a sign in protest before being expelled. Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff