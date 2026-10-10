Trump strikes diesel deal with Putin, US lifts sanctions

Following a significant deal between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US has lifted sanctions on Russian diesel sales until April 7, 2027, aiming to stabilise volatile global fuel markets and address rising prices.

IMAGE: US President Donald trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points The US on Friday lifted sanctions on Russian diesel sales, effective until April 7, 2027.

This decision followed a deal between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply diesel to American and global markets.

Russia is expected to supply over 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, with further shipments of 500,000 tons in November and one million tons thereafter.

The move aims to counter surging global diesel prices, which have been affected by attacks on Russian refineries and Houthi militia attacks in Saudi Arabia.

US President Trump is under political pressure to reduce fuel prices ahead of the November midterm elections.

The United States on Friday lifted sanctions on the sale of Russian diesel till April 7 next year.

The announcement by the US Department of Treasury came minutes after US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and struck a deal to supply diesel to the American and global markets.

US Treasury Authorises Diesel Imports

"...all transactions prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations -- that are related to the sale, delivery, offloading, or importation, including importation into the United States, of diesel fuel of Russian Federation origin are authorised through 12:01 am eastern daylight time, April 7, 2027," the Treasury Department said.

Earlier, Trump said Russia will immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by 500,000 tons in November, and one million tons immediately thereafter.

Russia will then deliver another 3 million tons of diesel based on the condition of Russia's refineries, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Diesel prices have surged around the world as Ukraine attacked Russian refineries, forcing Moscow to ban diesel exports.

The attacks by Houthi militia on refineries in Saudi Arabia had further tightened fuel supplies.

Trump is facing political pressure to take action to reduce fuel prices ahead of the November midterm elections.