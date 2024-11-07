Trump speaks to Kamala, 'admires her strength'

President-elect Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris spoke over the phone on Wednesday during which they agreed on the importance of unifying the country, his spokesperson said.

IMAGE: A child attends Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris' event to deliver remarks, conceding the 2024 presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump, at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

'President-elect Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris for her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country,' said Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director.

During the call earlier in the day, Harris congratulated Trump on his historic victory.

In a stunning victory, Trump won both the popular vote and the electoral college votes. He bagged 292 electoral college votes as opposed to 224 for Harris.

Trump won the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

President Joe Biden also made a phone call to Trump and congratulated him on his victory, the White House said.

Biden also spoke over the phone with Vice President Kamala Harris and congratulated her on her historic campaign, the White House said.

In his call with Trump, Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together.

"He also invited president-elect Trump to meet with him in the White House. The staff will coordinate a specific date in the near future. Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss the election results and the transition," the White House said.

"President Joe Biden called President Donald J. Trump to congratulate him on his victory and extended an invitation to the White House to ensure a smooth transition between the current administration and the incoming administration. President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call," Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said.