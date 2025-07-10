Trump slaps 50% tariffs on Brazil, warns against trial of Bolsonaro

United States President Donald Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on imports from Brazil, starting August 1, and called the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a 'witch hunt', adding that the 'trial should not take place'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

In a letter written to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (local time), Trump said he knew and worked with Bolsonaro and respected him greatly.

In the letter to President Lula, Trump wrote, 'I knew and dealt with former President Jair Bolsonaro, and respected him greatly, as did most other Leaders of Countries. The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!'

'Due in part to Brazil's insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans (as lately illustrated by the Brazilian Supreme Court, which has issued hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to U.S. Social Media platforms, threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market), starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Brazil a Tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade this 50% Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff,' he added.

Trump accused the Brazilian government of unfair trade practices.

He stated that the tariffs imposed by the US on goods imported from Brazil are 'far less than what is needed to have a level playing field.'

In the letter, Trump wrote, 'In addition, we have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Brazil, and have concluded that we must move away from the longstanding, and very unfair trade relationship engendered by Brazil's Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal.'

'Please understand that the 50% number is far less than what is needed to have the Level Playing Field we must have with your Country. And it is necessary to have this to rectify the grave injustices of the current regime. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Brazil, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely—in other words, in a matter of weeks,' he added.

In the letter, Trump threatened to increase the tariff rate by the same amount if Brazil decided to raise its tariffs on importing American products. However, the US President indicated his willingness to reduce these tariffs if the country revised its trade policies.

In the letter, he wrote, 'Additionally, because of Brazil's continued attacks on the Digital Trade activities of American Companies, as well as other unfair Trading Practices, I am directing United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to immediately initiate a Section 301 Investigation of Brazil.'

'If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States, and eliminate your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with the United States of America,' he added.

On Wednesday, Trump also announced a fresh round of tariffs on imports from seven nations -- Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, the Philippines, Moldova, and Brunei.

These tariffs will come into effect on August 1.

The White House has shared letters sent by Trump to leaders of these seven nations, which mention the tariffs they will face while exporting goods to the US.

According to the letters, the US will impose a 30 per cent tariff on goods imported from Sri Lanka, Iraq, Algeria, and Libya.

In the letters, Trump mentioned that Moldova will face a tariff of 25 per cent when exporting goods to the US.

According to the letter, imports from Brunei will face a 25 per cent tariff, while the Philippines will be facing 20 per cent.

In the letters, Trump threatened to increase the tariff rate by the same amount if the countries decided to raise their tariffs on importing American products.

On July 8, Trump announced that tariffs would come into effect on August 1, 2025, and must be paid without any extensions.