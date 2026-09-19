Trump signs Russia sanctions bill; India faces 100% tariff risk

Trump has enacted a new law imposing significant sanctions on Russia and Iran, which could lead to tariffs of up to 100% on major energy importers like India and China.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Key Points President Trump signed the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," expanding sanctions on Russia and extending those on Iran.

The new law authorises tariffs of up to 100% on countries, including India and China, that purchase Russian oil and gas.

The legislation targets Russia's energy sector, defence industry, and its "shadow fleet" involved in sanctions evasion.

The President retains broad discretion regarding the implementation of tariffs and sanctions waivers.

Countries importing less than 15% of Russia's total gas exports and taking steps to reduce imports may be exempt from gas-related duties.

United States President Donald Trump signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which seeks to impose steep levies on Moscow and its top energy buyers such as China and India.

"On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R. 5334, the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," which authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran," the White House said.

New Sanctions Target Russia's Energy Sector

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which seeks to impose sanctions on Russia's leadership and energy sector -- as well as on collaborators in Moscow's defence industry and its so-called shadow fleet.

The Act also authorises President Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

Presidential Discretion and Implementation

The law gives Trump wide discretion over implementation, including which countries face tariffs, the tariff rates imposed, and whether sanctions provisions are waived.

The law comes into effect within 30 days of signing by the President and requires him to impose duties of up to 100 per cent on goods imported from countries that are the top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas by total volume during the 12 months preceding enactment.

Exemptions and Enforcement

A country is exempt from the gas-related duties if its Russian gas imports accounted for less than 15 per cent of Russia's total exports during the applicable period and it has taken "significant steps" to reduce those imports.

The legislation targets Russia's "shadow fleet" and other foreign persons involved in supporting Russian energy production or sanctions evasion, including vessel owners, operators, managers, insurers, and other parties engaged in covered activities.