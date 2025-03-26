Trump signs order to overhaul US election, cites India's example

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order overhauling the US federal elections to "enforce basic and necessary election protections" employed by modern, developed, and developing nations.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump. Photograph: @POTUS/X

Citing examples of India and some other nations, the US president stated that voters will now be required to show proof of citizenship during federal elections and restricted the time states are able to receive mail-in votes.

According to the statement in the order, countries like India and Brazil have linked voter identification to biometric databases for greater accuracy, while the US predominantly relies on self-attestation of citizenship, raising concerns over verification.

Moreover, it stated that in vote tabulation, Germany and Canada mandate paper ballots counted publicly by local officials--a method that minimises disputes--whereas the US employs a varied mix of voting systems, often leading to chain-of-custody issues.

The order also highlights further disparities, citing examples of Denmark and Sweden restricting mail-in voting to those unable to vote in person and rejecting late-arriving ballots regardless of postmark, while many US states have embraced widespread mail-in voting, with some accepting ballots without postmarks or those arriving well after Election Day.

According to the order, the Election Assistance Commission is directed within 30 days to update its national mail voter registration form to require documentary proof of US citizenship--such as a passport, REAL ID-compliant identification, military ID, or other government-issued photo ID indicating citizenship--along with detailed recording of the document by state or local officials.

Moreover, to identify unqualified voters, the Secretary of Homeland Security must provide state and local officials free access to citizenship verification systems, while the Secretary of State will share relevant database information.

Federal agencies under the National Voter Registration Act are also tasked with verifying citizenship before distributing voter registration forms to public assistance enrollees, the order added.