Sundar Pichai Advised Trump Against Renaming Atlantic Ocean

Discover how Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly advised former US President Donald Trump against renaming the Atlantic Ocean, amidst Trump's broader musings on renaming geographical features like Lake Ontario, rivers, and even the state of New Mexico.

Key Points Donald Trump considered renaming the Atlantic Ocean but dropped the idea after Google CEO Sundar Pichai's warning.

Trump claimed to have successfully renamed Lake Ontario as "Lake of America" and also considered renaming the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America".

Pichai advised Trump that renaming oceans would be problematic as they cover many countries, leading Trump to pass on the idea.

Trump also toyed with renaming rivers like the Hudson or Mississippi but decided against it.

On Monday, Trump called for New Mexico to be renamed, arguing it is part of the US, not Mexico, despite its historical name dating back to the 1500s.

US President Donald Trump said he had considered renaming the Atlantic Ocean but dropped the idea after Google CEO Sundar Pichai, according to Trump, warned that the move could upset many countries.

Trump's Geographical Renaming Ideas

Addressing a rally in South Carolina on Wednesday, Trump appeared to suggest that his move to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America had encouraged him to consider renaming the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean.

"Recently, I changed the name of a lake you know the lake. But I did it very lightly. And the damn thing got changed, actually. That's power, right? When you sort of do it half-heartedly, and it gets changed, it's changed. It's called the Lake of America," he said.

Trump said he shared his idea of changing the name of the Atlantic Ocean with Pichai, the Indian-American CEO of Google.

"I spoke to a brilliant guy, Sundar. He heads all of Google. He's a brilliant guy. Sergei and Sundar. Totally brilliant guys," he said in an apparent reference to Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google.

"And, you know, they're still rattled from the Gulf. And I said, 'Sundar, I'm thinking of the Atlantic Ocean. Can you handle it?'" Trump told the gathering, referring to his decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

Pichai's Counsel And Trump's Rivers

Recounting Pichai's response, Trump said the Google CEO had told him that oceans were different because they covered many countries and asked him not to pursue the idea.

"So, I'll probably pass it," Trump said.

During his address, he also toyed with the idea of changing the names of rivers such as the Hudson or Mississippi to America.

"So, we have a lake, and we have a Gulf. Now we need a river and we need an ocean. So, I was thinking of the Hudson River, and I thought of the Mississippi," Trump said, adding that he would not go ahead with renaming the rivers.

The New Mexico Renaming Controversy

On Monday, in a Truth Social post, Trump called for New Mexico to be renamed, saying the state is part of the United States, not Mexico. "We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America!" Trump wrote.

Trump's latest call to change the name of the state comes a little over a month after he shared maps on social media depicting New Mexico as "New America."

The name New Mexico dates back to the 1500s, when the region was named Nuevo Mexico by Spanish settlers. The name therefore predates both the United States and modern-day Mexico as independent countries. New Mexico was an incorporated territory of the United States until becoming the 47th state in 1912.