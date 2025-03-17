HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump shares video of Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman

Trump shares video of Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 14:23 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump on Monday shared a video link of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with US-based popular podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman on his social media platform Truth Social.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with podcaster Lex Fridman during a podcast, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

During the interaction lasting over three hours, Modi on Sunday said he and Trump connect well as both put their respective countries first and asserted that their mutual trust remained unshaken even when the Republican leader was out of office during Joe Biden's presidency.

Asked what he likes about Trump, Modi recalled that during his first term, Trump ignored security protocol and agreed to his request to take a lap around the stadium hosting the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.

 

"I was touched by his courage and his trust in me," he said, noting that Trump conveyed similar courage following the assassination attempt on him during the presidential campaign.

Modi said that Trump believes in 'America First', and his motto is 'nation first' or 'India first'.

He added that this similar spirit makes them connect well.

Without referring to the trade issues involving the two countries, Modi, while speaking of his recent meeting with the US president and his colleagues, noted that Trump seems far more prepared with a clear roadmap and has put together a strong team in his second term.

The prime minister also lauded Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and described himself as a peacemaker who has nudged both Russian and Ukrainian leaders to come to the negotiating table.

In the podcast, Modi also opened up on a host of foreign affairs issues and touched on various aspects of his life journey.

Fridman, who moved to the US from Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union, started his podcast in 2018 which was originally titled the Artificial Intelligence Podcast but the name changed to Lex Fridman Podcast in 2020.

Guests on his podcast include Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, American businessman Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Modi's offer 'alarmed' Trump's security detail
When Modi's offer 'alarmed' Trump's security detail
We share a bond of mutual trust, we connect so well: Modi on Trump
We share a bond of mutual trust, we connect so well: Modi on Trump
India, China restoring pre-2020 conditions: Modi
India, China restoring pre-2020 conditions: Modi
Did US meddle in Indian polls? Trump drops big hint
Did US meddle in Indian polls? Trump drops big hint
Trump didn't want Modi to see...
Trump didn't want Modi to see...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries With The Tallest People In The World

webstory image 2

Paneer Walnut Malai Kofta: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Varanasi Is One Of The 10 Oldest Cities In The World

VIDEOS

Raveena stuns at her daughter's birthday bash0:55

Raveena stuns at her daughter's birthday bash

Manisha Rani looks stunning at Hip Hop India S2 set0:37

Manisha Rani looks stunning at Hip Hop India S2 set

What Modi said after Lex Fridman fasted for 45 hrs before podcast with him6:05

What Modi said after Lex Fridman fasted for 45 hrs before...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD