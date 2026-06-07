Trump shares AI-generated music video glorifying his global popularity

The musical narrative incorporates specific lyrical assertions that populations residing in various foreign countries, ranging from Mexico and Italy to China and India, 'love Donald Trump.'

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

US President Donald Trump has amplified a highly surreal, artificial intelligence-generated music video across his social media network, showcasing an array of fantastical digital avatars that depict him as a globally revered icon.

Key Points On Saturday, Trump shared the video on his Truth Social platform and subsequently amplified a statement from the track's creator

The musical composition claims that Trump's popularity extends extensively across the international landscape.

Accompanying the song, the highly stylised AI video presents a sequence of entirely fabricated and heavily inflated visual scenarios involving the American president.

The online publication marks the latest instance of synthetically created media circulating directly within the American head of state's digital circle, drawing widespread attention across multiple internet platforms.

On Saturday, Trump shared the video on his Truth Social platform and subsequently amplified a statement from the track's creator, Anthony Constantino. Constantino, a Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidate hailing from New York, expressed immense gratitude regarding the presidential validation.

In the reposted message shared by Trump, Constantino wrote, "I am proud to be endorsed by President Trump, who I wrote this song about."

The musical composition, which repeatedly offers glowing praise to the US leader, claims that his popularity extends extensively across the international landscape.

Throughout the approximately one-minute-long track, Trump's name is explicitly iterated dozens of times.

The musical narrative incorporates specific lyrical assertions that populations residing in various foreign countries, ranging from Mexico and Italy to China and India, "love Donald Trump."

Accompanying the song, the highly stylised AI video presents a sequence of entirely fabricated and heavily inflated visual scenarios involving the American president.

Among the fictional depictions, Trump is seen paragliding through the sky, standing in a spacesuit upon the lunar surface, and mounted on both a camel and a lion.

The digital simulation further portrays him riding a motorcycle through an Indian street, posing adjacent to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and consuming a pizza that features his own face baked onto it.

The unconventional media piece rapidly generated substantial traction online, driven primarily by its bizarre visual montages and exceptionally repetitive lyrical arrangements dedicated almost exclusively to the glorification of Trump.

The US president has established a frequent habit of utilising his Truth Social account to distribute supportive memes, videos, and user-generated digital content designed to highlight his political stature and global public appeal.