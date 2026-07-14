Trump scraps 20% Hormuz toll for 'massive' Gulf investment deals

Donald Trump has replaced the controversial 20% reimbursement fee for securing the Strait of Hormuz with new, 'massive' trade and investment deals from Gulf States.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks with media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, July 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump has replaced the 20% US reimbursement fee for securing the Strait of Hormuz with new trade and investment deals from Gulf States.

The Strait of Hormuz will remain open to all ship traffic except for vessels coming to or from Iranian ports, or carrying Iranian cargo.

Trump lauded US military leaders for ensuring the free flow of oil and asserted that America is 'winning again' through these new investments.

The former President had initially announced a 20% toll on Monday, stating Gulf nations should compensate the US for safeguarding the vital maritime corridor.

Iran's Persian Gulf Straight Authority claimed over 200 non-Iranian vessels coordinated with them for passage permits and insurance prior to recent US actions.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran and that he has decided to replace 20% toll with trade and investment deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, he said there would be full blockade only on ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo and accused the country's leadership of taking it down to the path of total destruction. He accused Iran's leadership of "lying" and being "violent, malicious".

Trump Lauds US Military and Economic Impact

The US President lauded his country's top military brass, naming Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, and Commander of the United States Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper.

"Oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome Power of the United States Military. A special salute to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, and Commander of the United States Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper. Because of them, and all members of the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World, BY FAR, the Strait of Hormuz is open to ALL Ship traffic except for Iran -- and that is because of their lying, violent, malicious leadership, which is taking them down the path of TOTAL DESTRUCTION," Trump said.

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States. Those Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future," he added.

Trump talked of beneficial impact of fresh investments in the country from the middle eastern countries and declared that "America is winning again". "As everyone is aware, we have the largest Dollar Investment into the United States, of any Country in History, but these new Investments will make that Number even larger, and we will see Factories, Plants, and Equipment pour into the United States at Historic levels, which will create additional millions of High Paying AMERICAN Jobs! America is WINNING again, winning like never before. The days of Iran killing hundreds of thousands of people, including 52,000 protestors, are OVER and, most importantly, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" he said.

Background: Initial Toll Announcement and Regional Tensions

Trump's reversal of his 20 per cent toll came a day after his making the announcement. Trump had stated on Monday that Gulf nations ought to reimburse the United States for safeguarding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while asserting that recent American military interventions have profoundly crippled Iran's military capabilities. Speaking to journalists in the Oval Office, Trump expressed that Washington should receive financial compensation for securing one of the planet's most strategically vital maritime corridors.

Later, in an interview with Newsmax, the US President noted that American strikes had severely undermined Iran's military power, stating, "Their power has been largely taken away."He asserted that a significant portion of Tehran's naval and air assets had been obliterated. Trump stated, "Now, they have something left, but it's been largely taken away. As an example, their military had 159 ships. One hundred and fifty-nine ships are under the sea."

In a post on his social media handle on Monday, Trump said that the United States is "reinstating" the Iranian blockade and said that the US will charge "20 per cent" to provide security to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic gateway. Trump assured that the international maritime traffic through the critical shipping lane would not be closed to the rest of the world despite escalating regional tensions."The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran," Trump said. "We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait," he wrote.

Trump claimed that a 20 per cent levy on transiting cargo is a necessary measure to cover the operational expenses of securing the volatile shipping lane."The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added. The President added that the deployment and institutionalisation of this protection-and-reimbursement model would be enacted without delay, concluding that the process and formation will begin immediately.

Meanwhile, Persian Gulf Straight Authority of Iran said on Tuesday said in a post on X that during the three weeks following the signing of the MOU and prior to the recent hostile actions by the US forces that led to the closure of the Strait_of_Hormuz, "over 200 non-Iranian vessels coordinated with #PGSA to receive passage permits and insurance coverage". There have been fresh tensions in West Asia with strikes from Iran and the United States casting a shadow on the interim peace deal between the two countries.The conflict started on February 28 with Iran on one side and the US and Israel on the other.The conflict has impacted maritime transit and energy supply chains.