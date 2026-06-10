Trump says Iran shot down US helicopter over Hormuz, vows response

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of bringing down an American military helicopter near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, prompting a strong declaration that the United States 'must' respond to this significant incident.

IMAGE: A residential building, which was damaged in a US and Israeli strike in March, in Tehran, Iran on June 7, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump accused Iran of downing an American military helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump stated the United States 'must' respond to the alleged attack.

The crew of the crashed Apache helicopter was rescued by an unmanned US military drone boat, a first for such operations.

The incident occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Iran of bringing down an American military helicopter near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and said the United States 'must' respond to the attack.

Drone Boat Rescues Crew

Trump made the remarks in a post on social media after the crew of the crashed Apache attack helicopter was rescued by an unmanned US military vessel.

'I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,' he said in the post.

The helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route that Iran has effectively closed amid its ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.

According to US military officials, the rescue marked the first known instance of an American drone boat carrying out a maritime rescue operation.

Capt. Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for United States Central Command, said the unmanned vessel located the two crew members in the water and transported them to safety after they had spent around two hours at sea.

The US military has not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash.