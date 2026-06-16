Trump says Iran 'agrees to never have nukes', denies $300mn fund claim

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also declared that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, regardless of any agreement.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump attends the G7 summit, in Evian, France on June 15, 2026. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump stated that Iran has agreed to 'never possess a nuclear weapon' under a new peace agreement framework.

Trump dismissed reports of a USD 300 million payment to Iran as 'fake news' and attributed them to 'Dumocrats'.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) links sanctions relief to Iran's compliance with nuclear verification and regional security commitments.

US Vice President JD Vance reaffirmed that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is a central objective of the agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also declared that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, regardless of any deal.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that Iran has agreed to 'never possess a nuclear weapon' as part of a new peace agreement framework, while simultaneously refuting 'fake news' reports of a USD 300 million payment to Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his administration's position that the agreement with Iran would ensure that Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons.

"Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the US is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!" Trump wrote.

Framework for Future Engagement

His remarks come amid ongoing discussions surrounding the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran, which establishes a framework for future engagement and links sanctions relief to Tehran's compliance with nuclear verification measures and regional security commitments.

Backing the President's position, US Vice President JD Vance said Trump's diplomatic efforts had once again delivered results and reaffirmed that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained a central objective of the agreement.

In a video message shared on X, Vance said, "The President has been clear from day one: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Once again, President Trump's efforts to establish peace have paid off for the American people, despite countless attempts to thwart it by people who hate America and President Trump."

International Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also declared that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, regardless of any agreement.

"For decades, I have been fighting Iran's efforts to acquire nuclear weapons. I can define this as my life's mission. I have upheld it until now, and I will uphold it in the future as well," Netanyahu said.

"With or without a deal, Iran will not have nuclear weapons. Not today, and not tomorrow. As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen," he added.

Performance-Based Model for Sanctions Relief

According to senior US administration officials, the memorandum signed by Trump and Vance creates a structure for future negotiations and bilateral relations between Washington and Tehran.

Officials said the agreement operates on a performance-based model, under which Iran's cooperation on nuclear inspections, verification measures and commitments against supporting regional extremism would determine the extent of sanctions relief and economic engagement.

"The more that the Iranians are willing to work with us on their nuclear program, on verifying that they're not building a nuclear weapon, on not funding radicalism and terrorism in the region, the more that they're going to be welcomed into the world economy through a combination of sanctions relief and other economic measures," administration officials said.

Vice President Vance had earlier stated that sanctions relief would follow only if Iran took verifiable steps to eliminate enriched uranium stockpiles and accepted a robust inspection regime.

The agreement is expected to be formally signed in Geneva later this week, with Switzerland coordinating efforts involving the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar. President Trump has described the accord as a "very powerful document" and indicated that its full text will be released publicly following the signing ceremony.