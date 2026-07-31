Trump says Gaza deal reached for Hamas disarmament, Israeli withdrawal

US President Donald Trump has announced a landmark agreement for the 'complete disarmament' of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, paving the way for a phased Israeli withdrawal and a new Palestinian government.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump announced a 'historic' agreement for complete disarmament in Gaza.

The deal includes the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups, and a phased Israeli military withdrawal.

An International Stabilisation Force and a new Palestinian police force will ensure Gaza's security.

Gaza will eventually be administered by a new Palestinian government, working with the Board of Peace.

Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye played crucial mediation roles in achieving this breakthrough.

United States President Donald Trump stated that an agreement has been reached for the 'complete disarmament' of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, alongside a phased withdrawal of Israeli military forces as the process advances.

Describing the development on Thursday as a 'historic' step towards peace and security, President Trump noted that the deal would be executed in stages.

Gaza Peace Plan Details Unveiled

'The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbours,' Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

He further emphasised that the accord marks a 'major milestone' in executing his 20-point plan for Gaza, adding that the enclave would ultimately be administered by a 'new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people'.

International Mediation and Hamas's Role

Expressing gratitude to Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye for their mediation roles, the US President remarked that their efforts, alongside his administration's team, facilitated the 'historic breakthrough'.

'One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress, and there is still much work to do,' he stated.

The truce framework was negotiated under Trump's 20-point Gaza plan, which is being monitored by the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump himself.

Leaders of Hamas have been present in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, since late last week for discussions with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish representatives.

Earlier in the day, an unnamed official of the group was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that the negotiations were 'positive' and 'making progress'.

Hamas had previously declared on July 6 the dissolution of its governing body in Gaza after nearly two decades in power.