Trump says Doha talks on Tuesday amid Iran's rejection

The meeting in Qatar is to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, which has witnessed a series of fresh strikes from both sides over control of the maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

IMAGE: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 29, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Iran had requested a meeting with the US after the recent military escalation between the two sides over the Strait of Hormuz and announced that talks with Tehran would take place in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, despite Iranian officials stating that no technical meetings have been scheduled this week.

Key Points The meeting in Qatar is to work out their dispute over Hormuz, which has witnessed a series of fresh strikes from both sides over control of the maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Iranian officials rejected reports suggesting that technical negotiations are set to begin imminently.

According IRIB, Iran's deputy Foreign Minister said that no technical working group meetings are scheduled for this week under the framework of the 14-point MoU aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!"

According to Axios, the meeting in Qatar is to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, which has witnessed a series of fresh strikes from both sides over control of the maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

"We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," a senior US official told Axios, using the military's term for strikes and other attacks.

Vessels can move freely: US official

Another official told Axios that both sides will stand down "for now" and that "vessels can move freely" as technical talks are set to continue.

Both US officials and a third source with knowledge confirmed Tuesday's planned meeting.

However, Iranian officials rejected reports suggesting that technical negotiations are set to begin imminently.

According to Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran's deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that no technical working group meetings are scheduled for this week under the framework of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

No meetings this week: Iranian deputy FM Gharibabadi

"No technical working group meetings are scheduled for this week," Gharibabadi said in response to media queries, IRIB reported.

He added that while consultations with Qatar are continuing as usual, particularly regarding the implementation of commitments by the other party, reports claiming that technical working group discussions are currently taking place in Doha could not be confirmed.

"Although consultations with Qatar, including regarding the follow-up on the implementation of the other party's commitments, are ongoing as usual, some media reports that technical working group discussions are being held in Doha cannot be confirmed," he said.

Qatar has acted as one of chief mediators

Qatar has acted as one of the chief mediators in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Gharibabadi further stated that the first round of technical talks would only take place once the necessary conditions are in place and after an agreement is reached on the date and venue.

"The first round of technical talks will be held within the framework of the designated working groups, once conditions are in place and after an agreement is reached on the date and location, and consultations in this regard are continuing through the intermediary countries," he said, as quoted by IRIB.

Trump's announcement and Tehran's denial underscore the differing public positions adopted by the two sides regarding the status of negotiations, even as Qatar continues to facilitate consultations between them.