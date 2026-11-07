Trump replaces White House chief of staff after midterm rout

Donald Trump has announced a significant shake-up in his administration, appointing Stephen Miller as the new White House Chief of Staff, effective November 9, 2026, as Susie Wiles moves to a key role in his political operation.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump, with then Deputy Chief of Staff of White House Stephen Miller, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 6, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Stephen Miller, currently Deputy Chief of Staff, will assume the role of White House Chief of Staff from November 9, 2026.

Incumbent Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will transition to the Trump Political Operation.

Trump cited a desire to 'make a change' and praised both Miller's and Wiles's work.

Trump has previously highlighted the presidential veto as a strong power he is prepared to use against opposing legislation.

The Democratic victory in Congress is expected to increase scrutiny on Trump's administration, potentially leading to more confrontations.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will take over as the White House Chief of Staff from November 9, while incumbent Susie Wiles will move to the Trump political operation.

In a post shared on Truth Social on Friday, Trump described Miller as one of his most trusted advisers and praised Wiles for her work as Chief of Staff.

New Leadership in the White House

'I am pleased to announce that Mr Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff -- She has done a great job! President DONALD J TRUMP'

He also told reporters, "...I wanted to make a change. Susie has done a great job. Stephen has been great, and we gotta make moves... He will do a great job..."

Congressional Dynamics and Veto Power

Earlier, Trump had shared an image on Truth Social featuring a red baseball cap bearing the word 'VETO'.

He subsequently told Fox News that the presidential veto was among the strongest powers available to the US President.

"It's been done before, as you know, numerous times. It's the power of veto -- it's one of the stronger powers that a President has. They'll send over things that are insane and I'll veto them," Trump said.

The Democratic victory has significantly altered the balance of power in Washington, DC, with the party gaining control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The shift is expected to increase congressional scrutiny of Trump's administration through investigations, hearings and subpoenas, while Democrats could also seek to block his judicial and Cabinet nominees.

Navigating Political Confrontation

While Trump has signalled that he is prepared to use his veto authority against legislation he opposes, he has also indicated that he does not want the next two years to be dominated by political confrontation.

"I don't want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything," he told Politico.

Under Article I, Section 7 of the US Constitution, the President can reject legislation passed by Congress.

Lawmakers can override a regular presidential veto, but only with a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate.