Trump Renames Gulf Of Mexico To...

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, US President Donald J Trump became the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl, making an appearance at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Trump and First Daughter Ivanka Trump attended the Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome.

The Super Bowl is the National Football League's annual league championship game and the most watched sports event in the USA.

En route to New Orleans for the game, Trump also signed a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America abroad aboard Air Force One.

IMAGE: Trump speaks to reporters after signing a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, while flying over the Gulf aboard Air Force One en route to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl, February 9, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump holds up a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump. flanked by Ivanka and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson. salutes during the national anthem before the Super Bowl LIX game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Ivanka look at the flypast before the game. Photograph: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images via Reuters

Photograph: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images via Reuters IMAGE: Trump meets family members of victims from the January 1, 2025 terrorist attack , members of the New Orleans police department and emergency personnel before the Super Bowl game, here and below.

Photograph: James Lang-Imagn Images via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the Super Bowl. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

