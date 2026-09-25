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Trump Plays A Perfect Host To Xi Jinping

By REDIFF NEWS September 25, 2026 08:55 IST 3 Minutes Read
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On Thursday, September 24, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan were accorded a warm welcome by President Donald John Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, DC.

Trump said he and Xi have forged a 'truly great friendship' since his first election in 2016, built on mutual respect and the vital interest of 'our people'.

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump salutes next to Xi before delivering remarks at the White House. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump meets Xi at the White House. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Xi applauds as Trump delivers remarks. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Peng Liyuan, Melania Trump and Trump listen to Xi delivering remarks. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump and Xi shake hands after delivering remarks. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Xi, Peng, Melania and Trump at the White House. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump and Melania welcome Xi and Peng during the arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump, Melania, Xi and Peng arrive for a ceremony near the colonnade in the White House. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump, Melania, Xi and Peng walk along the colonnade of the White House. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump and Xi watch a military demonstration from a balcony of the White House. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump, Melania, Xi and Peng watch the military demonstration. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance, his wife Usha Vance, Trump's elder daughter Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella Rose Kushner at the military demonstration. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump, Melania, Xi and Peng leave after watching the military demonstration. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speak to each other during the arrival ceremony for Xi and Peng. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump and Xi speak before boarding Marine One at the White House. The US president wanted to show the Chinese leader what Marine One looks like. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump and Xi step out of Marine One. Chinese security forbids Xi from flying on helicopters. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump and Melania meet Xi and Peng Liyuan in the Oval Office. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Trump meets Xi in the Oval Office, here and below. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the Trump and Xi meeting in the Oval Office. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Meet

IMAGE: Ca Qi, Xi's closest aide, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Trump-Xi meeting at the Oval Office. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

More News Coverage

Xi JinpingDonald TrumpPeng LiyuanJD VanceScott Bessent

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