Trump officials, Iranian FM on way to Switzerland for talks

US and Iranian envoys are converging in Switzerland for crucial negotiations aimed at a potential nuclear agreement and de-escalating West Asia hostilities, following a recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

IMAGE: Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

Key Points US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are travelling to Switzerland for a new round of US-Iran negotiations.

The talks, initially postponed due to Israel-Hezbollah hostilities, are proceeding after a ceasefire was reinstated between the two sides.

A 14-point MoU between the US and Iran includes an immediate cessation of military operations, phased lifting of sanctions, and technical talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

Qatar is playing a principal mediating role, with its Prime Minister also arriving in Switzerland to support the launch of negotiations.

Iran's commitment to the talks is contingent on the ceasefire in Lebanon firmly taking hold, as indicated by regional mediators.

United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is currently heading to Switzerland as preparations intensify for a new round of US-Iran negotiations following the recently announced memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides in order to end the hostilities in West Asia, Axios reported, citing US and diplomatic sources related to the matter.

According to Axios, Witkoff is en route to Switzerland, where the first round of talks aimed at reaching a potential nuclear agreement with Iran is expected to take place.

A US official told Axios that Senior Adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, is already in Switzerland ahead of the anticipated negotiations.

Ceasefire and Postponement

The talks were initially scheduled to begin on Friday but were postponed amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

However, a ceasefire was reached between the two sides following fresh strikes earlier on Friday amid efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

According to CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel and Hezbollah have reached an agreement to reinstate a ceasefire which took effect at 9 am.

Sources told CNN that the agreement was brokered through mediation efforts involving the United States and Qatar, while another diplomatic source said Iran also played a role in facilitating the deal alongside Washington, DC and Doha.

Iranian Participation and Conditions

It remains unclear whether a new date has been formally set for the discussions.

Citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter, Axios reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also planning to travel to Switzerland on Saturday to participate in the talks.

However, the source cautioned that the travel plans could still change depending on developments on the ground.

According to Axios, regional mediators have indicated that the situation in Lebanon remains a key factor in Tehran's decision-making regarding the negotiations.

A source from one of the mediating countries said that Araghchi informed several foreign counterparts on Friday that the ceasefire in Lebanon is a critical issue for Iran and could prove 'make or break' for the future of US-Iran negotiations.

A second source from a mediating country said that Iranian officials have stressed their desire to see the ceasefire firmly take hold before committing to travel to Switzerland for the talks.

Mediators and MoU Details

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also arrived in Switzerland on Friday, as Qatar is considered one of the principal mediators facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran.

On Thursday, the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed that the planned talks between the US and Iran have been postponed. Responding to an email from ANI, the Swiss foreign ministry said it remains ready to facilitate the talks.

'The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present,' it said.

The 14-point MoU between the US and Iran includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and a pledge to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.

Under the memorandum, the US will begin removing its naval blockade and related restrictions, while Iran will facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge for an initial 60-day period, during which technical talks will also take place on Iran's nuclear programme.

The document also outlines plans for the phased lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, US Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports, and a US-backed reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran.

Meanwhile, Qatar has reiterated its support for launching negotiations between the United States and Iran to address outstanding issues as part of the first round of technical talks.

According to a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this came during the discussion between Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis that took place at the Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland on Friday.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, ways to strengthen cooperation, and recent regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability following a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Doha's support for the launch of negotiations between Washington, DC and Tehran.

'Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed Doha's support for launching negotiations between the US and Iran to reach sustainable solutions to outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means,' the Qatari foreign ministry said in its statement.