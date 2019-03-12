Trump not worth impeaching, says US Speaker Pelosi

March 12, 2019 10:17 IST

In an interview with The Washington Post, United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that she does not favour the idea of impeaching United States President Trump arguing that "he is just not worth it."

Nancy asserted that she is against Trump's impeachment unless "there's something compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan."

Pelosi told The Washington Post, "Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he's just not worth it."

She further added that she does not believe that Trump is fit to serve as president.

"Are we talking ethically? Intellectually? Politically? What are we talking here? All of the above. No. No. I don't think he is," she said.

In December last year, a source close to Trump had revealed that the US president was worried about his impeachment after the Democrats took over the House.

The source had also disclosed that the US president was, however, unsure about the possibility of it happening but does view impeachment as a real threat.

The article written by CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta stated that the aides inside the West Wing believe the only plausible issue in the impeachment process is the illegal hush-hush payouts to Trump's mistresses during the 2016 presidential campaign. Several Democrats see this financial violation as an impeachable offence.

Earlier, Democrat Senator Chris Coons stated that Trump could be indicted after he demits office if allegations against Trump of directing his former lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal payments during the presidential campaign are true.

In August, Cohen had pleaded guilty to paying adult-film star Stormy Daniels as part of a non-disclosure agreement over her affair with Trump. He further claimed that he orchestrated the payments at "Trump's direction". He also pleaded guilty in connection with eight other criminal charges.