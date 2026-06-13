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Trump, Modi to meet in France

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 21:30 IST

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US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to hold a significant bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in France, marking their first encounter since early last year to discuss pressing global issues.

Trump, Modi to meet in France

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, at The White House in Washington, DC on February 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi will meet at the G-7 summit in France.
  • This marks their first meeting since February last year in Washington.
  • Both leaders are attending the G-7 Summit, where Modi will discuss global issues.
  • Trump is also scheduled to meet leaders from Egypt, Qatar, the UAE, and France during his visit.

United States President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in France on Wednesday, local media reported quoting US officials.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since February last year in Washington, DC.

Trump embarks on the visit to France for the G-7 Summit on Monday morning.

Modi in France for G-7 Summit

The US president is also scheduled to meet with leaders of Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and France during his stay in France.

 

Modi on Saturday left for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on a range of bilateral and global issues.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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