Trump-media tiff escalates as he defends White House ban on CNN, MS NOW

Trump's statement came after the three news organisations announced a joint First Amendment lawsuit against his administration following the sudden revocation of their journalists' press credentials.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump returns to the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 19, 2026. Photograph: Anna Rose Layden/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) defended his decision to bar CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO from the White House, characterising the media access ban as an action against "fake news" rather than an attack on constitutional press freedoms.

Key Points Trump strongly rejected allegations and doubled down on his criticism of the news outlets' coverage, instead calling it a "threat to National Security."

On Friday, Trump said he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as "fake news."

The impact of the decision became apparent on Saturday when journalists from the three affected organisations were denied access to the White House complex, and some had their press credentials confiscated.

Trump's statement, posted on Truth Social, came after the three news organisations announced a joint First Amendment lawsuit against his administration following the sudden revocation of their journalists' press credentials.

"The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish," President Trump wrote. "It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America."

In his response to the joint legal challenge filed in the US District Court in Washington, calling the action a threat to press freedom and government interference in independent journalism, Trump strongly rejected allegations and doubled down on his criticism of the news outlets' coverage, instead calling it a "threat to National Security."

"It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump added in his post.

On Friday, Trump said he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as "fake news."

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them 'alive.' Seems like corruption to me!) from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump added that other media organisations could also face restrictions.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” he added.

The impact of the decision became apparent on Saturday when journalists from the three affected organisations were denied access to the White House complex, and some had their press credentials confiscated.

Following the ban, in a joint statement, CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO announced their legal challenge to protect their constitutional protections and challenge government control over news coverage.

"This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes," the joint statement read.

The joint legal action comes days after reporters from the three news outlets were turned away at security gates and had their press badges confiscated by Secret Service officers.

The news outlets, calling the action a threat to press freedom, said that the action was taken to free independent journalism from "government interference."

"Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting," the organisations stated. "Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference."

CNN has reported that the emergency filing is set for review by a federal judge in the DC District Court, with administration officials potentially facing hearings and legal arguments in the coming days.

CNN has said it would continue covering the US government despite the restrictions.

The dispute now centres on the White House television pool, a rotating arrangement involving five major networks that provides shared footage of the President's activities, including travel and events where the entire press corps cannot be present.