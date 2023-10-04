Trump In New York Court In Fraud Case

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, former US President Donald J Trump appeared in a a Manhattan court in a civil fraud case brought by New York state Attorney General Letitia James.

IMAGE: Trump in court, here and below. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump arrives at the Manhattan courthouse. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: In addition to the civil case in New York, CNN reminds us that Trump also 'faces four criminal trials in New York, Washington, DC, Florida and Georgia'.

Trump is the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 US presidential race. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: CNN reports that Judge Arthur Engoron, the judge overseeing the civil case in New York, admonished Trump for 'a social media post attacking his clerk and issued a limited gag order banning all involved parties from speaking publicly or posting about his staff.' Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com