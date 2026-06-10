Trump hails Modi on becoming 'India's longest-serving PM'

US President Donald Trump has extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister, highlighting the significance of his unbroken 4,399-day tenure.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on February 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister.

PM Modi achieved this historic milestone with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office.

This tenure surpasses the record previously held by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Trump praised Modi as a 'strong, healthy, and wise man' and predicted continued 'Greatness and Success'.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister.

Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

'Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister — And a Great One he is,' Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

'He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him,' he said.