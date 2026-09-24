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Trump Greets Xi In Style

By REDIFF NEWS September 24, 2026 09:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on September 23, 2026, marking the start of Xi's state visit to Washington.

The arrival featured an honour guard review, a flower presentation, the US national anthem, and a warm exchange between the two leaders before Trump and Melania returned to the White House. 

 

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan arrive at Joint Base Andrews

IMAGE: Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan wave as they disembark upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, September 23, 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

 

Trump and Melania greet Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan

IMAGE: Donald Trump and Melania Trump greet Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Trump shows the way to Xi Jinping at Andrews

IMAGE: Trump shows the way to Xi at Joint Base Andrews. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Trump, Melania, Xi and Peng review honor guard

IMAGE: Xi reviews an honour guard at Joint Base Andrews, here and below. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Trump, Melania, Xi and Peng review honor guard at Andrews

Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Trump, Melania, Xi and Peng listen to US national anthem

IMAGE: Trump, Melania, Xi and Peng listen to the US national anthem. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Xi Jinping receives flowers upon arrival at Andrews

IMAGE: Xi and Peng receives flowers on his arrival, here and below. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Xi and Peng receive flowers from youngsters next to Trump and Melania

Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Trump and Melania walk with Xi and Peng

IMAGE: Trump and Melania, Xi and Peng walk together at Joint Base Andrews. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Trump salutes next to Xi Jinping at Andrews

IMAGE: Trump salutes next to Xi. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Trump greets Xi Jinping upon his arrival

IMAGE: Trump greets Xi. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Trump and Xi Jinping speak at Joint Base Andrews

IMAGE: Trump and Xi have a word, here and below. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Trump and Xi Jinping in conversation at Andrews

Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Trump and Xi Jinping speak before Xi leaves Andrews

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Trump and Melania return to White House after greeting Xi

IMAGE: Trump and Melania Trump return to the White House after greeting Xi and Peng at Joint Base Andrews. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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Xi JinpingMarylandDonald TrumpPeng LiyuanMelania Trump

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