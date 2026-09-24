Trump Greets Xi In Style

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on September 23, 2026, marking the start of Xi's state visit to Washington.

The arrival featured an honour guard review, a flower presentation, the US national anthem, and a warm exchange between the two leaders before Trump and Melania returned to the White House.

IMAGE: Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan wave as they disembark upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, September 23, 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Donald Trump and Melania Trump greet Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump shows the way to Xi at Joint Base Andrews. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi reviews an honour guard at Joint Base Andrews, here and below. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump, Melania, Xi and Peng listen to the US national anthem. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi and Peng receives flowers on his arrival, here and below. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Melania, Xi and Peng walk together at Joint Base Andrews. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump salutes next to Xi. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump greets Xi. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Xi have a word, here and below. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Melania Trump return to the White House after greeting Xi and Peng at Joint Base Andrews. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff