Trump ended India-Pak conflict, should get Nobel Prize: White House

Trump ended India-Pak conflict, should get Nobel Prize: White House

By Yoshita Singh
August 01, 2025 11:05 IST

Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said, claiming that the United States President ended several conflicts around the world including the one between India and Pakistan.

IMAGE: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 31, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire after a 'long night' of talks mediated by Washington, DC, he has repeated his claim on several occasions that he helped settle the tensions between the two countries.

At a White House press briefing on Thursday, Leavitt said that Trump has 'now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo and Egypt and Ethiopia.'

 

She said that the president has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office.

"It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," she said.

Trump has repeated his claim nearly thirty times that he 'helped settle' the tensions between India and Pakistan and that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a 'lot of trade' with them if they stopped the conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament this week that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday categorically said there was no third-party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, asserting that the halting of the military action was also not linked to trade as claimed by Trump.

Intervening in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Modi and Trump did not have any phone calls between April 22, when the Pahalgam terror attack took place, and June 16.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI
