Trump celebrates Diwali with Desis at Oval Office

US President Donald Trump marked Diwali with a special celebration at the Oval Office, honouring the festival of lights alongside influential Indian-American leaders and top executives, reinforcing cultural ties and community contributions.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali with prominent Indian-American members of his administration, entrepreneurs and top CEOs. Photograph: Courtesy @vishalgondal/X

Key Points US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the Oval Office on Friday with prominent Indian-American officials, entrepreneurs, and CEOs.

Attendees included India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, and Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

The celebration began with President Trump lighting a diya, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

Entrepreneur Vishal Gondal gifted President Trump a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, expressing prayers for India-US friendship.

The tradition of White House Diwali celebrations began in 2003 under President George W Bush, with President Barack Obama being the first to light a diya in the White House in 2009.

United States President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the Oval Office in the presence of prominent Indian-American members of his administration, entrepreneurs and top CEOs, including Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology.

India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, and US National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya were among those present at the celebrations on Friday.

Oval Office Diwali Festivities

The celebrations began with President Trump lighting a diya in the Oval Office during an intimate gathering that included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Commissioner of Social Security Administration Arjun Mody.

Among those present were Ruby Dhalla, President and CEO of Dhalla Group of Companies, Rajiv Sharma, founder and CEO of Knack Systems, Viswajith Mallampati, President, Keshavam DC, and Hetalkumar Patel, a guest of the President.

White House Events Usher Arvind Chadha was also present at the celebration.

'A moment of shared light in the Oval Office,' Gondal, the founder and CEO of GOQii Technologies, said in a post on X.

'Honoured to celebrate Diwali with President @realDonaldTrump and proud to gift him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, Tulsidas's hymn to Lord Hanuman that millions of us recite for courage, devotion and strength,' he said.

Gondal, sharing photographs of the celebrations, said as the diyas were lit, his prayer was for friendship between India and the US, and for the triumph of light over darkness.

A White House Tradition

The tradition of having a Diwali celebration was started by President George W Bush in 2003.

Earlier, the ceremonies were mostly held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the presence of Indian-American community members and Indian diplomats.

In 2009, President Barack Obama became the first president to light a diya (lamp) at the White House, during a ceremony in the East Room.

Since then, lamp-lighting ceremonies have been held in various locations in the White House, including the Oval Office and the Roosevelt Room.