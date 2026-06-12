HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Trump calls off Iran strikes hours after threat; cites breakthrough in talks

Trump calls off Iran strikes hours after threat; cites breakthrough in talks

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 01:40 IST

x

He said the decision came after reaching high-level agreements with Iranian leaders and other key nations, while the US naval blockade will remain in place until the deal is finalised.

IMAGE: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 11, 2026. Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Hours after warning that the United States could strike Iran "very hard tonight", President Donald Trump announced to halt planned military action, despite earlier threats to target Kharg Island and other key Iranian oil facilities.

Key Points

  • He said the decision came after reaching high-level agreements with Iranian leaders and other key nations.
  • The US naval blockade will remain in place until the deal is finalised.
  • A few hours ago, Trump reiterated a warning that the United States would strike Iran "very hard" amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to finalise a peace deal with Tehran.

He said the decision came after reaching high-level agreements with Iranian leaders and other key nations, while the US naval blockade will remain in place until the deal is finalised.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening."

 

"Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalised -- Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," the post read.

A few hours ago, Trump reiterated a warning that the United States would strike Iran "very hard" amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to finalise a peace deal with the Islamic Republic, adding that the strikes are planned for "tonight".

In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated that Washington, in the "not too distant future", will take control of Iran's Kharg Island, which functions as the main terminal for almost all of its oil exports and other oil infrastructure, aiming to dominate Tehran's oil and gas markets.

He drew a comparison with Venezuela, stating that US control of its oil resources has worked "brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America".

He also reiterated his claims that Iran's Navy, Air Force, radar, anti-aircraft, and most offensive capabilities are gone.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out

brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America," the post read.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R

RELATED STORIES

3 missing Indians killed in US strike on ship off Oman coast
3 missing Indians killed in US strike on ship off Oman coast
US Navy attacked 3 merchant ships, India lodges protest
US Navy attacked 3 merchant ships, India lodges protest
'No negotiations on nukes': Iran contradicts Trump
'No negotiations on nukes': Iran contradicts Trump
US, Iran reach tentative 60-day deal to ease tensions
US, Iran reach tentative 60-day deal to ease tensions
Trump rejects reports of breakdown in US-Iran talks
Trump rejects reports of breakdown in US-Iran talks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns Emotional During Birthday Celebration2:58

Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns Emotional During Birthday...

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera1:07

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera

Parineeti Stuns Fans With a Completely New Avatar at the Airport1:15

Parineeti Stuns Fans With a Completely New Avatar at the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO