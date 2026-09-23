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Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe corridor amid Iran war

By Yoshita Singh September 23, 2026 16:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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US President Donald Trump has voiced strong support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), underscoring its strategic importance in diversifying energy routes and mitigating regional challenges posed by Iranian influence.

Donald Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump participates in a multilateral meeting with leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, during the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 22, 2026. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points

  • US President Donald Trump strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).
  • Trump highlighted the need to shift energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints due to regional attacks.
  • The IMEEC aims to boost connectivity, trade, and sustainability across South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.
  • The initiative was officially launched during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), saying there is a need to shift energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints amid multiple strikes on West Asian countries.

Trump made these remarks while addressing a multilateral meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session.

 

Strategic Importance Of IMEEC

"Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints," Trump said.

"That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and other places... the form of getting oil out, whether it's pipelines or anything else, and together we're on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades," he said.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a multinational multi-modal connectivity and infrastructure initiative that was officially unveiled on September 9, 2023, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. It is aimed at boosting connectivity, trade, and sustainability across South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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