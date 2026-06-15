Trump announces US-Iran peace deal, removes naval blockade on Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have announced a landmark peace deal between the US and Iran, which includes the crucial reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the immediate cessation of military operations in Lebanon.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump has announced the completion of a peace deal between the US and Iran, authorising the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the US naval blockade.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the agreement, stating that both sides have also declared the permanent termination of military operations in Lebanon.

The official signing ceremony for the peace deal is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland, following intensive diplomatic engagement involving Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye.

Trump indicated that the agreement, despite recent tensions from Israeli strikes in Beirut, would enhance regional security by preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and establishing stronger oversight mechanisms.

While Trump and Sharif have announced the deal, Iranian officials have not yet publicly confirmed the agreement.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced the completion of the peace deal between the US and Iran, declaring the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of its naval blockade, a move he said would restore the free flow of global energy supplies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Diplomatic Breakthrough and Regional Impact

The announcement came amid growing international efforts to end tensions in West Asia and follows days of intense diplomatic engagement involving Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran had been reached following extensive negotiations.

Shehbaz Sharif said that both sides have also declared permanent termination of military operations in Lebanon. The deal will be officially signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

In a post on X, Sharif stated, "Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

"The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland.

"We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of the State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement.

"I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye for their immense contributions in this regard," Sharif said.

Pre-Implementation Discussions Underway

"With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony," he further added.

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026

Earlier on Sunday, Trump had indicated that the agreement remained on track despite fresh tensions triggered by Israeli strikes in Beirut and threats of retaliation from Iran.

Speaking to Axios, Trump said the agreement, originally expected to be signed earlier in the day, had been delayed by several hours following the escalation in Lebanon.

"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours," Trump said, expressing frustration over the timing of the Israeli operation.

Addressing Nuclear Concerns

According to Axios, the strike in Beirut occurred shortly before the United States and Iran were expected to finalise the agreement.

Trump had criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he was angered by the attack and believed it had complicated ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The US president maintained that the agreement would enhance regional security by preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and by establishing stronger oversight mechanisms for Tehran's nuclear programme, including inspections and the disposal of nuclear material.

While Trump and Sharif announced that an agreement had been reached, Iranian officials have not yet publicly confirmed the deal.

The deal marks a potential end to the conflict in the region, which began on February 28, with US and Israel strikes killing Iran's erstwhile Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.