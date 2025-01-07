HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trudeau resigns, Trump renews offer to make Canada 51st US state

Trudeau resigns, Trump renews offer to make Canada 51st US state

By Lalit K Jha
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2025 13:00 IST

x

US President-elect Donald Trump has renewed his offer to make Canada the 51st state of the United States, hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump and former Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trudeau, 53, announced to resign Monday as he was forced by his ruling Liberal Party amidst his growing unpopularity. General elections are scheduled this year. The Canadian prime minister said that he would stay on as prime minister till the party elected a new leader.

Trump, 78, who never had a good relationship with Trudeau even during his first term from 2017-2021, has been floating the idea of making Canada the 51st state of the United States ever since he met Trudeau after his November 5 electoral victory in Mar-a-Lago. Thereafter, he has been mentioning this on his social media posts several times.

 

Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned, Trump said on Truth Social.

If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!! said the president-elect after the resignation of Trudeau on Monday.

There has not been much reaction to Trump's proposal from the Canadian side.

Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports if Toronto is not able top stop the flow of illicit drugs and illegal migrants from its southern border with the US.

In some of the posts, Trump even mocked Trudeau as Governor of the Great State of Canada .

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Make Canada a state of US: Trump mocks Trudeau
Make Canada a state of US: Trump mocks Trudeau
Trump shares article saying Canadians ready to merge
Trump shares article saying Canadians ready to merge
Why Trump suggested Canada join the US as a state
Why Trump suggested Canada join the US as a state
'If they tax us, we...': Trump's tough message to India
'If they tax us, we...': Trump's tough message to India
Canadian PM Trudeau steps down, hunt on for new leader
Canadian PM Trudeau steps down, hunt on for new leader

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshay Kumar's Niece Simar Bhatia To Make Her Debut

webstory image 2

Neha-Angad's Trip To Melbourne

webstory image 3

12 Yummy, Yummy Street Foods Of North India!

VIDEOS

Jackie Shroff's fun banter with the paps2:33

Jackie Shroff's fun banter with the paps

Devastating visuals from spot where 8 DRG jawans, driver killed 2:41

Devastating visuals from spot where 8 DRG jawans, driver...

Kiara makes first appearance after being advised bed rest0:46

Kiara makes first appearance after being advised bed rest

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD