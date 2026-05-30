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Manipur Truckers Suspend Supplies After Driver Killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 30, 2026 13:52 IST

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Following the killing of a truck driver, truckers in Manipur have initiated a protest and suspended the transport of essential goods, demanding improved security measures along National Highway 37.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Truck drivers in Manipur are protesting the killing of a fellow driver and have suspended the transport of goods.
  • The protest is focused on National Highway 37, a crucial supply route connecting Imphal with Jiribam.
  • Truckers are demanding enhanced security measures to protect drivers from militant attacks.
  • The victim, a truck driver from West Bengal, was killed in Ukhrul district when militants attacked a convoy of goods vehicles.

Truck drivers held a demonstration and suspended transport of goods in Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday, demanding action against those involved in the killing of a commercial vehicle driver a day ago, police said.

Truckers Demand Security on National Highway 37

'They held the protest at Keithelmanbi and asserted that the movement of trucks along the National Highway 37, connecting Imphal with Jiribam, would remain suspended till appropriate security measures are taken, a senior officer said.

 

A truck driver from West Bengal was killed, and a police constable was injured when suspected militants fired at a convoy of goods vehicles in Ukhrul district on Friday.

Security forces have launched search operations and area domination in the area to arrest the perpetrators, the Manipur Police said.

Impact on Essential Supplies

A protesting driver, M Tomba Singh, said, "One of our innocent colleagues, who had been working relentlessly to supply essential commodities for the people of the state, irrespective of ethnicity, was killed by militants. We have decided to immediately halt all work till proper security is given to us."

Another driver said everyone should know that truckers are bringing rice, onions, potatoes and petroleum products for the people to consume.

"Our friend, who was killed, had a daughter. Her marriage is scheduled soon. Who will look after them now?" he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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