News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Truck crashes into security barriers near White House

Truck crashes into security barriers near White House

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 23, 2023 10:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The driver of a truck which crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday has been detained by United States Secret Service officers, a spokesperson said.

IMAGE: Members of law enforcement agencies investigate at the site of a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, on May 23, 2023. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

'Vehicle collision at Lafayette Square: Roadways and pedestrian walkways are closed as teams investigate,' Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, said on Twitter.

 

Around 10 pm, on Monday, a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

'Shortly before 10.00 pm Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street,' according to the official statement released by US Secret Service.

'There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate,' it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Village cited by Pentagon is in China-controlled land?
Village cited by Pentagon is in China-controlled land?
An Indian American in the White House?
An Indian American in the White House?
Did drunk Secret Service agents crash into White House?
Did drunk Secret Service agents crash into White House?
The Best Places To Shop In India...
The Best Places To Shop In India...
Planning For Unsecured Loans? Read This
Planning For Unsecured Loans? Read This
Janhvi Is The Little Mermaid
Janhvi Is The Little Mermaid
What Kerala Story's Shalini Really Looks Like
What Kerala Story's Shalini Really Looks Like
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

More secret documents found at Biden's residences

More secret documents found at Biden's residences

Package containing cyanide mailed to White House: Secret Service

Package containing cyanide mailed to White House: Secret Service

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances