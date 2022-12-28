Truck carrying 4 terrorists to Kashmir had fake registration number: Police

The truck which was carrying the four heavily armed terrorists, who were killed by security forces on Wednesday morning, had a fake registration plate and tampered engine and chassis numbers, additional director general of police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said.

IMAGE: The charred truck that caught fire during an encounter between security forces and terrorists, at Sidhra, in Jammu, December 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The truck loaded with husk was intercepted near Sidhra's Tawi bridge checking point along Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday morning, while the vehicle was on its way to Kashmir.

"The number plate of the truck has been found to be fake. The engine and chassis number has also been tampered and help of forensic teams will be sought in this regard," the Jammu police chief said.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including seven AK-47 rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols, 14 grenades and around 50,000 were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists whose identity and group affiliation are not known immediately.

"The truck driver fled the scene taking advantage of foggy conditions and the gunfight. Efforts are on to nab him and also identify the truck owner," the ADGP said.

He said a search is being conducted at bus stands, railway stations and marketplaces, while all checkpoints have also been alerted.

"Other scientific and electronic evidence is being collected to identify the terror group behind the transportation of the terrorists and to identify the over ground workers support structure of the terrorists (in Jammu region)," he said.

An FIR has also been registered in connection with the encounter, the officer said.