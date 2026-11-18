Braving heavy firing from the mosque, an officer from the Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles volunteered and, along with his buddy, entered the adjoining seminary to safely evacuate all 27 civilians, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed at the encounter site in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, November 18, 2026. Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com

Anxious moments gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday when it emerged that 25 girls and two teachers were inside a Darul Uloom (educational institute) next to the mosque where top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat was holed up, just before troops launched the final assault to neutralise him.

Key Points Once the civilians were moved to safety, troops of the 9 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the final onslaught on Bhat.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GoC-in-C, met troops in South Kashmir after the successful conclusion of the operation.

Giving details of the operation, officials said a search party accompanied by local civilians entered the mosque following specific intelligence inputs and found a room on the top floor locked from the inside.

Braving heavy firing from the mosque, an officer from the Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles volunteered and, along with his buddy, entered the adjoining seminary to safely evacuate all 27 civilians, officials said.

Once the civilians were moved to safety, troops of the 9 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the final onslaught and fired tear gas shells into the mosque to smoke the terrorist out while maintaining a tight cordon to prevent his escape, exercising maximum restraint to ensure the religious structure suffered no damage.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GoC-in-C, met troops in South Kashmir after the successful conclusion of the operation.

Giving details of the operation, officials said a search party accompanied by local civilians entered the mosque following specific intelligence inputs and found a room on the top floor locked from the inside.

When asked to come out, the occupant opened fire, confirming the presence of Bhat, who carried a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, inside the premises.

Senior Army officers in South Kashmir had resolved to ensure that Bhat did not slip through the cordon this time, as he had done on previous occasions. He had escaped an earlier encounter in Shopian on July 8, in which another terrorist, Zakir, was killed.

Following a November 11 attack on a CRPF picket in Kulgam by Bhat and his associate Umar Nasir Dar, which left three personnel injured, security forces launched massive cordon and search operations across Kulgam and the adjoining Shopian and Anantnag districts.

Around 2,000 personnel from the Army, SOG, and CRPF, supported by a Mobile Bunker Command Post (MBCP), were deployed for the grid-based searches.

"Since November 11, cordon and search operations have been underway. In certain areas, it took us nearly three days to complete the searches due to high population density," a senior officer said, adding that while the operations may have caused some inconvenience to the general public, there were no complaints of any excesses.

A school passout and former carpenter, Bhat, who was in his early 20's, went missing on this day in November 2025 before joining LeT and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).

According to security agencies, he was the prime suspect in several terror incidents in South Kashmir, including the killing of India Reserve Police head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Anantnag on July 22 and the targeted killing of two non-local labourers from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam on July 31.